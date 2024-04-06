Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,660 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

