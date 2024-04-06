Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.7% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after buying an additional 811,851 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $564.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

