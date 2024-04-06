Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 0.5 %
CSX stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.
CSX Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
