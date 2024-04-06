Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11,154.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,752,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,251 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $527.34 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.13 and a twelve month high of $530.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $480.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.33.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

