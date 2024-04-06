Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 93,307 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 609.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,307 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.86. 4,856,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

