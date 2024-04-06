Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of INTU traded up $14.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $635.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $647.28 and a 200 day moving average of $591.49. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $11,958,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

