Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Airbnb worth $61,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

ABNB traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average is $140.57.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,762 shares in the company, valued at $83,162,305.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,436 shares of company stock worth $106,793,406 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.