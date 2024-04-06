Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Trimmed by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $292.76 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

