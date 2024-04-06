General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $21,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $69.81 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

