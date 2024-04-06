Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887,859 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.38% of Hess Midstream worth $100,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,660,000 after buying an additional 3,107,528 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3,258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after buying an additional 808,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,574,000 after buying an additional 620,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HESM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 844,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 8.79%. Hess Midstream’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.