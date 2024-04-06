AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.1% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 161,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 99,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,023,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,279. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $301.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.17.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

