Park Place Capital Corp Has $741,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.62.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

