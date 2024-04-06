Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 4,821 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,602.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,125 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 39,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 89,312 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 90,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

