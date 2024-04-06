Nilsine Partners LLC Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nilsine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16,255.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,826,000 after acquiring an additional 235,546 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 15,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

DHR opened at $244.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

