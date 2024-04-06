DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 100,824 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,824 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $77,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.43 on Friday, hitting $412.54. The stock had a trading volume of 994,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.76. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

