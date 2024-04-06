4,293 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 36,168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 356,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,122,000 after purchasing an additional 295,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AJG traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.99. The company had a trading volume of 690,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,728. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $194.77 and a 52-week high of $256.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

