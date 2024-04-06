Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Biogen were worth $73,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.87. The company had a trading volume of 924,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.18 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.52.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

