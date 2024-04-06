4,684 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $312,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Stryker Trading Up 1.0 %

SYK stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.