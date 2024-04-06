Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 10,888 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

