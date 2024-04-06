1,041 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $25.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $783.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.04. The stock has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.