Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.43

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.43 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.72). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.73), with a volume of 4,010,680 shares traded.
Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 54.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.41. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.38 and a beta of 0.25.
Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is currently 2,380.95%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Greencoat UK Wind
Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.
