Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $140.43

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.43 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.72). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.73), with a volume of 4,010,680 shares traded.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 54.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.41. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.38 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

Greencoat UK Wind Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $2.19. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is currently 2,380.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Greencoat UK Wind

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Abigail Rotheroe acquired 14,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($24,963.34). 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.