Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.61. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 453,535 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

