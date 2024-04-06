Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.08. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 2,439 shares changing hands.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

