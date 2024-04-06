Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.08. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 72,912 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNDI shares. TheStreet cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $179.09 million, a P/E ratio of 68.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 722,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

