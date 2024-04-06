The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $68,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,902,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $331.85. 867,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.75 and a 200-day moving average of $293.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $220.22 and a 52-week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

