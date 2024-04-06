FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.52. 1,568,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,160. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

