Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 89,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $343.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

