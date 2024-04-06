DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,518 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.39% of Iron Mountain worth $80,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,395,052. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 915,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

