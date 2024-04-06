Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,010 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

