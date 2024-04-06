Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.33% of Nutrien worth $92,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 64.6% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. 2,032,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.38%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

