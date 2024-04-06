Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after buying an additional 386,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after buying an additional 659,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $133.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

