Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,904. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

