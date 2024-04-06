iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.99 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.