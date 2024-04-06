Park Place Capital Corp Buys 107 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.57.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $434.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

