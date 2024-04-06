Arlington Trust Co LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2,744.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,975,754,000 after purchasing an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $165,786,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

