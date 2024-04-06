Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $258,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7,552.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 5,248,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

