My DeFi Pet Price Down 49.6% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $108,174.96 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005510 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

