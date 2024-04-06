Creditcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.46 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $298.96 million and $15.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

