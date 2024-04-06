Smith Salley & Associates Acquires Shares of 2,214 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.39. 554,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,757. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

