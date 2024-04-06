Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 498 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.60. 1,139,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.