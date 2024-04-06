Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.26. The stock had a trading volume of 612,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

