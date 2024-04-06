iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.45. 27,352,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,414,170. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

