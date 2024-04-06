DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Raised by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.