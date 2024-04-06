TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stake Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 316,448 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of TC Energy worth $71,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TC Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TC Energy by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,577. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 139.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

