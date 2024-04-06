Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 111.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $334.69. 1,513,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,847. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

