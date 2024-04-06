Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.18. 2,067,412 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

