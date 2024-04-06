Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $101.30 Million Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,497 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 7.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $101,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

COPX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $45.59.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.