Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $77,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Graco by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Graco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 86,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock worth $4,376,528 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 906,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,833. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

