Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,545,342 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $72,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of BVN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.88. 1,235,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

BVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.