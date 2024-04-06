Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boit C F David raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after purchasing an additional 930,199 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

